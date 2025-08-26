Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 21,958 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,462,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,286,000 after purchasing an additional 604,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,979,000 after purchasing an additional 106,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 74.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,552,000 after acquiring an additional 268,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average is $130.49.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $30,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 944,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,212,181.90. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,864. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,693,339 shares of company stock valued at $224,438,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

