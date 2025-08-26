8,981 Shares in Teekay Corporation Ltd. $TK Bought by Virtus Advisers LLC

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teekay by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Teekay by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Teekay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Teekay Corporation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $739.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

