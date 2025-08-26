Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 132.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Moody’s by 581.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $509.9870 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.92.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,138.44. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

