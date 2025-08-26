Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DT. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dynatrace stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
