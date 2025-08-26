Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 118.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $133.9650 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.93. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.28.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

