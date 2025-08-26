Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $221.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 113.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day moving average is $194.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,044. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Wall Street Zen cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

