Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,823 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,329 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27,505.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,204 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $652,127,000 after buying an additional 670,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.04.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

