Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $55.15 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,355 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

