Orion Capital Management LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in InMode Ltd. $INMD

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in InMode by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 6,128.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,561 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). InMode had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 44.50%.The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

