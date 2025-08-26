First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

