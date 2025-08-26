WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 788 Shares of Maplebear Inc. $CART

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $230,068.80. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,320. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

