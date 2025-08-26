WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Napa Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 655.5% during the first quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,939 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 203,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,645 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CTA opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

