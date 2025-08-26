WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

