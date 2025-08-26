Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $48.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.4% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $48,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,253,000 after acquiring an additional 912,682 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,558 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,851,000 after acquiring an additional 713,762 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,866,000 after acquiring an additional 228,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,712,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,287,000 after acquiring an additional 116,910 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

