WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $98.4770 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

