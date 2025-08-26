WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 149.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 208,895 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 975,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after acquiring an additional 415,101 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 629,478 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 767.0% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 111,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares during the period.

Shares of FENI opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

