Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 216.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.
Orora Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.
Orora Company Profile
