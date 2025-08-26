Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Shares Down 37.5% – Here’s Why

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) traded down 37.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 258,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 111,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avrupa Minerals Trading Down 37.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

