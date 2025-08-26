SVB Wealth LLC Invests $90,000 in FirstService Corporation $FSV

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in FirstService by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FirstService by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day moving average of $177.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. FirstService Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $201.67.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

