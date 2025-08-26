Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,038,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:EW opened at $80.9210 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

