MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 192,355 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 614.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,849,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 721,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,910,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KFY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $76.2240 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.260 EPS. Analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

