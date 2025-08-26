MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $103.0720 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.