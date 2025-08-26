Jump Financial LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Gentex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $12,103,000. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 48.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 111,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,318 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Gentex Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

