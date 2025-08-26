Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,988,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,079 shares of company stock valued at $113,580,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $656.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $183.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $754.86 and its 200-day moving average is $676.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

