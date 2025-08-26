Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $746,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

NYSE PHM opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

