MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Truist Financial set a $337.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.0%

RCL stock opened at $344.5460 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $154.08 and a 1-year high of $355.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

