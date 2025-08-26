EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Acquired by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EME opened at $608.6050 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $667.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $572.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.08.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

