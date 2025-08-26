MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

