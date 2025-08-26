MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,651,390,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after acquiring an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after acquiring an additional 120,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $940.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $946.00. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $826.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.77.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

