Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) to Issue $55.00 Dividend

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 55.00 per share on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 85.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of GMWKF opened at $224.57 on Tuesday. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of $132.9034 and a 12 month high of $235.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.95.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

