Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) to Issue $55.00 Dividend

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 55.00 per share on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 85.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.
Games Workshop Group Stock Up 5.4%
Shares of GMWKF opened at $224.57 on Tuesday. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of $132.9034 and a 12 month high of $235.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.95.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
