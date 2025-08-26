Head-To-Head Comparison: AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF – Get Free Report) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of MGIC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of MGIC Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AA and MGIC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AA 0 0 0 0 0.00 MGIC Investment 1 5 0 0 1.83

Valuation and Earnings

MGIC Investment has a consensus target price of $26.6667, indicating a potential downside of 4.56%. Given MGIC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than AA.

This table compares AA and MGIC Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MGIC Investment $1.21 billion 5.33 $762.99 million $3.05 9.16

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than AA.

Profitability

This table compares AA and MGIC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AA N/A N/A N/A MGIC Investment 62.58% 14.73% 11.62%

Summary

MGIC Investment beats AA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides pool insurance for secondary market mortgage transactions; and contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

