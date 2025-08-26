BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.306 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 349.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 109.6% increase from BSP Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.
BSP Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.01.
BSP Financial Group Company Profile
