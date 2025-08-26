Analyzing ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 26.22% 3.37% 0.80% DigitalBridge Group 18.57% 4.14% 1.97%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50 DigitalBridge Group 0 1 5 2 3.13

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ACRES Commercial Realty and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.05%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $16.1429, indicating a potential upside of 42.48%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than ACRES Commercial Realty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and DigitalBridge Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $83.49 million 1.85 $29.27 million ($0.02) -1,037.25 DigitalBridge Group $228.14 million 9.04 $70.52 million ($0.04) -283.25

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalBridge Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

