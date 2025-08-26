Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 426.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 3.2% increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
TSRYY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -33.65.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
