Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 417.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cue Energy Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.42.

About Cue Energy Resources

Cue Energy Resources Limited, an oil and gas production and exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum products. It has petroleum assets in Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

