Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 417.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.
Cue Energy Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.42.
