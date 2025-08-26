Virtus Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 118.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 139.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $225.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.95. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.84 and a 52-week high of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.22 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,400.10. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

