Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 54.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.69.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $370.9130 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.78 and a 200 day moving average of $370.28. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $323.73 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

