Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 256,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $129.6760 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

