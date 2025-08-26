Virtus Advisers LLC Takes $64,000 Position in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ABM Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,629,000 after purchasing an additional 269,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 406,802 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ABM Industries by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,386,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 553,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ABM Industries by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 232,190 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABM opened at $48.8740 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.80.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.48%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

