SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,307 W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Maren Capital LLC increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 4.9% during the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 1,054,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 15.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

