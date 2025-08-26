Virtus Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

