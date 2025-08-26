Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $88,000 in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 290,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $292,755.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $268,628.50. The trade was a 52.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $171,834.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,469.28. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:RDN opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.69%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

