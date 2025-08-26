Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 519 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

