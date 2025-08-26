AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,289.88 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,521.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,229.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,186.02. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,889 shares of company stock worth $3,603,054 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,311.11.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

