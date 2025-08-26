Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 69,737 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 778.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,737 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $13,440,164.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,553. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.86. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.