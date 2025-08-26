Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,949 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 5.9%
NOBL stock opened at $105.1140 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
