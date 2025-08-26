BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Labcorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Labcorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. HSBC cut Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.58.

Labcorp Trading Down 0.7%

LH stock opened at $276.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.27. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $283.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Labcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total value of $529,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,507.20. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock worth $4,831,192. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

