Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $94,868,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,129,000 after acquiring an additional 530,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,974,000 after acquiring an additional 498,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,194.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 473,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $139.4130 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.