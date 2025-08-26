Allstate Corp Sells 1,398 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Allstate Corp cut its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 129.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $180.7030 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $170.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.