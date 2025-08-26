Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Prudential Financial stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.